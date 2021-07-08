Telangana govt websites to be inactive from July 9 to 11

Hyderabad: All Telangana government websites and services to be inactive and inaccessible from 9 pm on July 9 to 9 pm on July 11 as the Telangana State Data Centre (SDC) planned a scheduled maintenance activity to install the newly upgraded UPS.

As per a report by Telangana Today, the SDC-IT infrastructure is crucial for rendering services to G2C and G2G, and the availability of the services is crucial for day-to-day IT operations.

To ensure the services are continued without any interruption in the long run, the new upgraded UPS installation has become a need of the hour.

The existing UPS at SDC has aged and the present power backup mechanism is unable to sustain for a long period during power failures and fluctuations.