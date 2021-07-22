Telangana: Gram Panchayat imposes lockdown in Jagtiyal

Jagtiyal: Due to the threat of the third wave of COVID-19, the Panchayat of Endapally village in Jagtiyal district imposed a self-lockdown. Two days earlier, a person died due to COVID-19 disease in the village.

In the village, 16 cases of COVID-19 have been detected after which the Gram Panchayat had imposed the lockdown for 10 days till August 1.

During the lockdown, the shops are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 9 am. A fine of Rs. 5000 will be imposed on the shop keepers for violating the rules. It will also impose a fine of one thousand rupees who violates the face mask and social distancing rules.

The Gram Panchayat has issued strict orders that everyone should wear a face mask and maintain social distancing in the public.

Earlier in the month of February, Jagtiyal district had imposed a self imposed lockdown before the start of the second wave of covid-19 as a precautionary measure.