Telangana has advantage to capture opportunities in post-Covid world: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao, during a joint review meeting of the IT and Industries frontline officers in Hyderabad today, stated that the state should gear up to capture the evolving opportunities in a post-Covid world.

The minister stated that while the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the world in many ways, it has also opened up several opportunities for countries like India. He said that progressive states like Telangana have an advantage in capturing these opportunities.

“We have to build on the positive image that Telangana has built over the past seven years by way of EODB top ranking and also attracting marquee investments. Attracting new investments is important since it provides employment to lakhs of local youngsters,” the minister said.

He instructed the frontline officials of IT and Industries Departments to identify industry bodies for potential collaboration and conduct sector-specific events to attract investors.

As physical events have started across the globe, the minister said that the Telangana state government should also plan industry-specific events in the year 2022.

IT & Industries Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and sector Directors from Information Technology and Industries Departments participated in the meeting.