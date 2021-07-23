Telangana has not yet allocated lands for new airports: Ministry of Civil Aviation

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has not received any letter from the Telangana State regarding the allocation of lands for setting up new airports in the state.

The Airport Authority of India has reviewed setting up of six new airports including 3 Greenfield and three Brownfield airports in Telangana.

The Nalgonda MP Captain Uttam Kumar Reddy raised a question in Lok Sabha as to how many airports are there in Telangana state; and how many of them are functional and what is the progress made by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in its plan to set up new airports in the state.

In a written reply to Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Department of Civil Aviation informed the Parliament that there is a plan to set up six new airports in Telangana including 3 Greenfield and 3 Brownfield airports.

As per the reply of the Civil Aviation, currently, there are two airports in Telangana one is Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and the other one is Begumpet Airport. Begumpet Airport is meant only for chartered flights.

The government prepared a plan to set up Greenfield airports at Jikranpally (Nizamabad), Pulwancha (Bhadadri Kottagudam) and Mehboobnagar. A proposal was also submitted for establishing airports at Mamnoor (Warangal), Basantnagar (Peddapally) and Adilabad. But till the onset of the current month, no instructions were received from the state government for the allocation of the lands.

In reply, the Aviation Ministry informed the Lower House that the Airport Authority of India has sent a full feasible and economic report to the state government.