Telangana has overcome from COVID-19 second wave: Srinivas Rao

Hyderabad: Health Director Dr Srinivas Rao today stated that Telangana state has tide over the Corona crisis in the second wave. Talking to media persons at Karimnagar the director informed that the state has addressed the Corona second wave problems. We have offered 1.25 corona doses to the people and all the people will get their shots in a phased manner, he said.

There is no need of panic of the cases and deaths as we took all measures to address them he asserted. The director stated that the state is just ready with more facilities if third wave comes. There is no chance for the third wave and the state is ready with more facilities if it comes, Sriniavas Rao said.

He asked the people to relieve from the situation by following protocols like wearing the masks, sanitizing the hands and maintaining social distance. Rao said that the government of Telangana under chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao leadership has surpassed the problems of the Corona virus. The cases and deaths coming down further a significant step he claimed.

As the experts warn of possible third wave we are ready to tackle the situation he said. More oxygen beds, medicines, injections and facilities are provided in all the hospitals. The doctors and health staff were asked to offer better services on time to the patients. We are conducting the second phase of the fever survey to reduce positivity rate, he said.

The people have to be cautious in the rainy season as water borne diseases hit the locations. He said that Malaria, dengue and other such diseases to be addressed by the officials using better facilities. People can maintain a clean environment and personal hygiene, he said.