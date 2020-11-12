Telangana HC bans crackers for Deepavali

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to ban crackers for the upcoming Deepavali festival.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijayasen Reddy while hearing a PIL filed by Indra Prakash, a practicing advocate appearing as party in person.

The court has passed the orders directing the government to issue orders for immediate closure of cracker shops and to book cases against violators. The court also directed the government to give wide publicity and create awareness among the people about the ban on crackers through various media platforms.

The lawyer had earlier filed the public interest litigation case seeking court directions to ban crackers during the Deepavali festival celebrations. The petitioner contended that due to pollution caused crackers would be detrimental to the patients suffering from Covid-19 as the disease affects the respiratory system.

Telangana HC is the tenth court in the country to ban the use of crackers during the Deepawali festival. The court directed the government to file action taken report on November 19