Telangana HC expresses anguish over accord for New Year celebrations

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Thursday has expressed anguish over the Telangana government’s failure to ban New Year celebrations.

The court vehemently questioned about the Government’s stand according permission pubs and bars to function.

Though the Director of Public Health says the new strain of virus is more dangerous than previous but the Government’s permission is surprising said HC.

Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Vijay Sen Reddy said that in the wake of the new type of corona virus, celebrations in Rajasthan and Maharashtra have already been banned and why not in Telangana.

Responding to the High Court’s remarks, the Advocate General B S Prasadadvised the people not to celebrate in view of Corona.

The court disagreed with the government’s argument and directed that tough action be taken on December 31. Physical distance, ordered to see to it that masks are used without fail.