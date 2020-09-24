Telangana HC orders fresh post-mortem test of slain Maoists

Hyderabad, Sep 24 : The Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered a second post-mortem test of three Maoists killed in an “exchange of fire” with police in the state’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

The court directed the state government to arrange for a fresh autopsy by forensic experts from the MGM Hospital in Warangal.

The court passed the orders on a petition filed by State Civil Liberties Committee President Professor Gaddam Laxman, who alleged that the Maoists were killed in a “fake encounter” and sought directions for a new post-mortem examination. He termed the police action “illegal”.

When state Advocate General B.S. Prasad conveyed to the court that the bodies of the slain Maoists had already been handed over to their families, the court directed the government to retrieve them and conduct the post-mortem examination again at a Bhadrachalam area hospital.

Three Maoists, including two women, were killed in the “exchange of fire” with police in Chennapuram forest area under Cherla mandal.

Meanwhile, police have identified the slain Maoists. District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said they were identified as Sodi Jogaiah (25), Madakam Malli (22) and Madakam Mangi (24).

Jogaiah was the Cherla Local Guerilla Squad (LGS) commander of the CPI-Maoist. At least 26 cases were filed against him at various police stations. These include four murders.

Malli had worked as slain Maoist leader Azad’s protection team member and Mangi was the member of Cherla LGS.

This was the second exchange of fire between police and Maoists in north Telangana in less than a week.

Two Maoists were killed in a similar incident in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on September 19.

Eight Maoists have been killed in four incidents of exchange of fire in the region this month. Five of them were gunned down in Bhadradri Kothagudem district bordering Chhattisgarh.

Source: IANS

