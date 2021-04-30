Telangana HC seeks to know state govt’s plan regarding night curfew after Friday

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court seeks to know the state government’s further plan to curb COVID-19 surge in the state after the night curfew deadline ends on April 30.

The high court bench headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli expressed its displeasure over the non clarity of the state government’s plans of whether or not to continue with the night curfew after April 30.

The HC said that the night curfew deadline will expire on April 30. But the surge in COVID-19 cases is continuing in the state. In such circumstance what the state government is planning to do once the night curfew ends on Friday, enquires the high court from advocate general.

The high court expressed its indignation over the state government’s habit of taking the important decisions at the eleventh hour.

The high court also took the state government to task for its dilly-dallying policy with regard to COVID-19 control measures. What the state government will lose if it clarifies its stand at least one day in advance.

The high court, however, clarified that it is not offering any suggestions to the state government to control COVID-19 cases. It is upto the state government to take proper steps in keeping with the serious situation prevailing in the state.

The advocate general B S Prasad assured the bench that he would talk to the state government and inform the court about its decision.