Telangana HC to conduct physical hearing from August 9

Hyderabad: Telangana high court decided to continue with the virtual hearing till August 8, and from August 9 to September 9, the division and single benches will conduct physical and virtual hearings on an experimental basis. Instructions in this regard have been given to all concerned.

Those attending the physical hearing have to follow COVID-19 protocols and they must wear face masks, use sanitizers and maintain social distancing. Only those litigants and their lawyers will be permitted in the courts yard whose cases are listed for the hearing. They will be informed about the hearing date through mobile phone or any other mode of communication.

Those litigants and their lawyers who have taken COVID-19 vaccination will be permitted in the Court premises provided. They have to present the vaccination certificates.

The lawyers and their clients will have the option to contact the court’s registry office before the deadline to seek virtual hearing.

The person concerned must follow all the instructions issued by the high court during the physical and virtual hearing.

The high court in Adilabad and Nizamabad districts decided to conduct virtual hearings till August 8, and from August 9 to September 9, the hearings will be conducted both ways in the first phase.

The same method of hearing will be adopted in City Civil Court, Metropolitan Court, Session Courts, CBI Courts, etc.

Clear instructions regarding COVID-19 protocols to be observed during the physical hearing have been issued.