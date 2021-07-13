Telangana HC’s nod for physical hearing in courts

Hyderabad: High Court today instructed to unlock procedure and directed for resuming physical hearing of the cases with full presence of the staff. The court issued orders for full attendance and conducting the cases live.

Since lockdown the courts are working online. With the decision the courts in the state are to function with half of the staff for live hearing of the cases in all the courts in Telangana.

From July 19 the courts should start live hearing of the cases in the state, the high court said. Adilabad and Nizamabad districts and the high court will continue online hearing till July 31, the court observed. The court instructed its officials and staff to attend duties with 100 percent presence