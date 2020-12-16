Telangana health dept. orders to take stringent action against fake docs

Hyderabad: The Department of Public Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday recommended stringent action against the hospitals housing fake medical practitioners, which are violating the clinical establishment act (2010). In a letter to the district medical officers (DMOs), the department also directed them to verify the genuinity of the doctors.

Dr. G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, directed the district medical and health officers of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts to visit the 100 hospitals allegedly to have fake doctors working in it and asked to submit the action report to the health department immediately.

This decision has been taken by the health authorities after the team of reporters from a local news channel carried an investigation and identified 100 hospitals in the city which has fake doctors. The news channel demanded the authorities take action against the doctors and the management of the hospital.

The news channel wrote to the health department and stated that nearly 100 hospitals in the city have been able to continue their illegal activities by taking the advantage of procedural loopholes existing in the regulatory bodies. “These medicos are operating at their will impersonating themselves as qualified doctors on the strength of forged documents,” the channel pointed out in a letter.

Further, it alleged that some of the quacks are running health centers without having a proper medical registration. “I have requested the health authorities to register criminal cases against the culprits who have put in innocent people lives in imminent danger,” said Pandarinath Prabhala, chief news coordinator of TV9, in the letter.