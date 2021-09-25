Telangana: Heavy rain likely for next 72 hours in wake of Cyclone Gulab

Hyderabad: In the wake of the approaching storm in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has forecasted heavy to very rainfall for the next 72-hours in the state between September 25- September 28.

The IMD has said that a cyclone is most likely to develop in the Bay of Bengal during the afternoon or evening hours of Saturday. Once intensified, the storm will be named Cyclone Gulab as proposed by Pakistan.

“The deep depression will intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It is likely to move westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coast sometime during Sunday evening,” the IMD’s cyclone bulletin issued at 8.30 am this morning stated.

This will be the third cyclone of 2021 after Tauktae and Yaas that had formed in May this year.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society’s (TSDPS) under the cyclonic influence, for the next 72 hours in the state, heavy to very heavy rain is expected over Jagtial, Nirmal, Siddipet, Yadadri , Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Khammam districts.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected over Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Medak, Siddipet, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Bhuvanagiri, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda district.

The state is to witness light to moderate rain in all its parts.

During the last 24 hours in the state, the highest rainfall of 89.9 mm was recorded at Narayankhed, Sangareddy district, the highest maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius recorded at Khammam district and the lowest minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius recorded at Peddemul, Vikarabad district.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 31 degrees to 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 20 degrees to 23 degrees Celsius, TSDPS said.

In the past 24 hours, Hyderabad recorded the highest rainfall of 0.4 mm recorded at Bahadurpura (circle no 9, Charminar), the highest maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius recorded at Ganaanka Bhavan (circle no 17, Khairatabad) and the lowest minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius recorded at Shapur Nagar (circle no 25, Qutubullapur).