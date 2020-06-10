Telangana on high alert over possible locust attack

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, here on Wednesday, sounded a high alert in the districts bordering Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh over possible locust attack.

KCR asks officials to be on high alert

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked officials in eight districts to be on high alert and take measures to protect the state from locusts.

The locust swarm may enter Bhadrachalam, Charla, Venkatapuram, Vajedu, Peruru, Mangampet, Eturu Naagaram, Chennuru, Vemanapalli, Koutala, Dharmabad, Bodhan, Jukkal, Banswada, Narayankhed and Zaheerabad areas.

The Collectors of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, Mancherial, Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy and Sangareddy districts have been asked to regularly review the situation and act accordingly.

Locusts have entered the country in three phases. Last month a swarm of locusts came up to Maharashtra and MP but didn’t enter Telangana.

“Locusts are now at Azmi village near Ramtek in Maharashtra, around 200 km from Telangana,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office. If the swarm moved southwards, it would reach Telangana in no time, it added.

At a meeting, KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, reviewed the latest information on the location and movement of locusts.

Locusts may hit state between June 20 and July 5

According to experts, locusts may hit the state between June 20 to July 5. “If locusts attack, there will be huge loss as they would eat away the monsoon tender crop,” said an expert.

KCR has set up a special team, led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, to oversee the measures taken to prevent locusts from entering the state.

Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Janardhan Reddy, Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Praveen Rao, CIPMC Plant Protection Officer R Sunitha, Agriculture University senior scientist Rahman and others will tour Adilabad for two days and review the situation with the District Collectors.

