Telangana High Court issues notice to Andhra Pradesh CM

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in his bail cancellation case. The case was filed by rebel YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishna Raju urging the Court to cancel the bail petition of the AP CM.

Arguing the case on behalf of the MP, his counsel told the Court that Jagan was facing 11 cases related to disproportionate assets to the known sources of his income and added that charge sheets had already been filed against president the AP CM. He urged the court to cancel the bail of Jagan and take up inquiry in his 11 cases .

Raghurama Krishna Raju approached the HC following the dismissal of his petition by a special CBI court . The HC later adjourned the case for two weeks after issuing notices to Jagan.