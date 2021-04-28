Telangana high court strongly condemns TIMS conduct

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court strongly condemned the state government over the pathetic conditions at the Gachibowli based hospital Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).

In the plea submitted in the High Court by the COVID-19 patients and their attenders, they alleged harassment by the hospital staff, ambulance drivers, and crematorium workers.

The High Court advised the state government to look into the matter and settle it.

The Chief Justice citing an incident said that a COVID-19 patient was asked to pay Rs. 15000 to shift him from Narepally to TIMS Hospital in Gachbowli.