Telangana: Hyderabad police issue guidelines for graduate MLC polls

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming biennial elections for the Telangana MLC graduate constituencies of Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda, that are scheduled to be held on March 14, the commissioner of police Anjani Kumar on Monday has issued guidelines about election campaigning.

It is mandatory for the candidates contesting the election to follow all the guidelines.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the MLC election candidate has to first take the permission from the district election office (DEO) or the returning officer (RO) to organize or conduct any public meeting, procession or rally within the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Organizers and contesting candidates must ask for approval in written permission at least 48 hours before the DEO or RO to conduct a proposed public meeting, procession, padayatra, road show, star campaign and mobile campaign.

Commissioner Anjani Kumar asked the organizers to cooperate with the city police to strictly follow the instructions of the state election commission (SEC) to follow the rules of such events and the use of loudspeakers during the election campaign.

The police commissioner said that “the order will remain in effect till the election process and processing are ended”.