Telangana-Hyderabad to witness more rain for next 2 days, yellow alert issued

Hyderabad: The state will continue to see more intermittent rainfall in the next two days due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted on Thursday. The IMD in fact issued a yellow warning for the next two days for Telangana, i.e. September 24 and September 25.

According to the forecast, light to moderate rains or thundershowers across Hyderabad and many other areas in the state over the next few days, the yellow warning has been issued for the next two days.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society’s forecast for the next 48 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected over Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal Urban and Jangaon districts, light to moderate is expected at all over the state.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30 degree to 33 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 20 degree to 23 degree Celsius, TSDPS said.

“Due to a low pressure in Bay of Bengal. Hence we will continue to witness more rains for a couple of days. However, light rain to moderate rainfall and not heavy rains are expected,” Telangana Today quoted Dr K Naga Ratna, Director of IMD Hyderabad.

In a separate bulletin, TSDPS said during the last 24 hours in the state, highest rainfall of 59.1 mm recorded at Andhole, Sangareddy district. Highest maximum temperature of 34.9 degree Celsius recorded at Chinthakani in Khammam district and lowest minimum temperature of 20.0 degree Celsius recorded at Chitkul in Medak district.

In the past 24 hours, Hyderabad recorded 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius. Telangana has recorded 33% excess record this season which began on 1 June 2021.