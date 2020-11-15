Telangana ideal to other states: Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mahamood Ali today said that Telangana government is, ideal to the country in welfare by giving generous help to working class.

Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has increased salaries for sanitary workers in the city.

He called on KCR at Pragati Bhavan here and extended Deepavali greetings.

Later he appreciated that the sanitary workers are offering dedicated services. Cleaning roads, nalas during g corona pandemic is continuing unabated he, said.

He asked the people to apply in me seva and online for availing of the flood benefits. The government offers Rs 10000 cash benefits to all those families in city whose houses are affected in the floods.

They can get help after officials check the veracity he said. The Chief Minister has hiked salaries by Rs 3000 more and raised it to Rs 17500 Ali said.

The Home Minister has said that the KCR government has offered 50 percent property tax waiver by 50 percent to people. While in GHMC area people get that dedication for up to Rs 15000 taxes and Rs 10000 in other municipalities, he said.