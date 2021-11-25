Telangana initiates free dialysis service for HIV patients

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T. Harish Rao on Wednesday announced the launch of free dialysis services to HIV/AIDS and hepatitis patients in the state. Dialysis centers will be set up in Hyderabad and Warangal.

The health department is planning to set up five new dialysis centers in major hospitals such as Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences, OGH, and Gandhi hospital to name a few from the city. It is to be noted that the government already runs free dialysis centers in the aforementioned hospitals for patients with chronic kidney issues.

In order to expand the free dialysis service, chief minister K Chandrasekara Rao ordered officials to include diseases such as HIV/AIDS.

As per a report by Telangana Today, Harish Rao was heading a meeting on Aarogyasri where he stated, “Poor chronic kidney patients struggle a lot to raise funds to undergo dialysis on a regular basis. That’s the reason why the State government has established 43 free dialysis facilities, which provides free dialysis facilities to 10,000 kidney patients across Telangana. ”

He further said, “We will ensure that HIV/AIDS and hepatitis patients do not have to wait for a long time at these dialysis facilities. Exclusive dialysis machines will be established for such patients.”