Telangana: Inter second year exams likely to be cancelled

Hyderabad: As the central government has canceled the CBSE class 12 exams, there is a strong possibility that the Telangana state government may also consider dropping the plan to conduct Inter second year exams this year.

Earlier, due to the emergence of the second wave of the COVID-19 in Telangana, the Inter first year exams which were scheduled from May 1 were cancelled whereas the Inter second year exams were postponed.

On May 27, the Telangana state government had submitted a report to the Centre stating that it plans to conduct the Inter second year exams in the third week of July. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high-level meeting had decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams on Tuesday.

The Telangana government is yet to announce the final decision on inter second year exams.

An estimated 4,73,967 students have submitted the fees for the Intermediate second year exams.

Meanwhile, Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) Telangana submitted a letter to Syed Omer Jaleel, secretary of Board of Intermediate (BIE) requesting cancellation of the Inter second year exams in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

Soon after the CBSE announced the cancellation of Class 12 board exams for 2021, the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments on Wednesday too cancelled the Class 12 state board exams.