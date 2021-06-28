Telangana inter second year results expected today

Hyderabad: Telangana inter second year results are likely to be released today. Earlier, the state government had given nod to Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education’s (TSBIE) proposal to award marks to inter second year students based on the marks scored by them in inter first year.

As TSBIE could not conduct practical examination due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, students will be awarded 100 percent marks in practical subjects.

Earlier this month, the state government had canceled the inter second year exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken almost two months after the cancellation of SSC and inter first year exams.

Last month, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) had announced SSC results based on students’ performance in the formative assessment conducted by the schools.

Out of 521073 candidates who have registered for the SSC examination, 210647 candidates have secured 10 Grade Point Average (GPA).

Schools in Telangana to continue with online classes

Meanwhile, schools in Telangana have to continue with online classes as government has not yet allowed reopening of schools for in-person classes.

In-person classes are being avoided as the threat of COVID-19 still exists. The new variant of coronavirus and possible third wave are increasing people’s anxiety.

Most of the parents are of the opinion that children should not be sent to schools until they are vaccinated. However, as of now, persons who are above 18 years of age are eligible for the vaccination.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state and the threat of the third wave, it seems that schools in Telangana will remain closed for the next few months.