Telangana Inter second year results: Govt approves BIE’s proposal

Hyderabad: Inter second year results are likely to be released soon as Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education’s (TSBIE) proposal received the government’s nod on Wednesday.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the TSBIE had submitted a proposal to award marks to inter second year students based on the marks scored by them in inter first year.

A memo issued by the state government to TSBIE mentioned that this year, each student in inter second year should be awarded marks based on marks obtained by them in the first year 2020 (general, vocational and bridge course).

Earlier this month, the state government had canceled the inter second year exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken almost two months after the cancellation of SSC and inter first year exams.

Last month, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) had announced SSC results based on students’ performance in the formative assessment conducted by the schools.

Out of 521073 candidates who have registered for the SSC examination, 210647 candidates have secured 10 Grade Point Average (GPA).

Educational institutions in Telangana to reopen on July 1

The government is getting ready to reopen educational institutions in the state on July 1. The decision was taken by the state cabinet while lifting the lockdown in the state.

After the announcement, many colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana state started encouraging students to vaccinated themselves.

In Hyderabad, some of the colleges have even organized mass vaccination drives on their premises ahead of in-person classes.

However, some section of society including various political parties have raised their concerns over the government’s decision. They alleged that the decision will put students into risk.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by LocalCircles revealed that the majority of the respondents are reluctant to send their children to school. They said that they will send their children to schools only after the vaccination.