Telangana Inter second year results: TSBIE to submit report to govt today

BIE Secretary has also been instructed to issue orders to promote all inter first year students to second year

By Sameer|   Updated: 15th June 2021 8:19 am IST

Hyderabad: Inter second year results are likely to be released soon as Telangana government on Monday released the orders to cancel the exams and directed Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to prepare pre-determined objective criteria for declaration of results and submit it for government’s approval.

According to a report published in the Times of India, Secretary of TSBIE Syed Omer Jaleel said that the report will be submitted to the government on Tuesday. However, he refused to give details of the criteria.

Meanwhile, the secretary has also been instructed to issue orders to promote all inter first year students to second year.

MS Education Academy

It may be mentioned that the Telangana government earlier announced the cancellation of inter second year exams in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has made the announcement nearly two months after cancelling SSC and inter first year exams.

Last month, Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced SSC results based on students’ performance in the formative assessment conducted by the schools.

Out of 521073 candidates who have registered for the SSC examination, 210647 candidates have secured 10 Grade Point Average (GPA).

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button