Telangana: Inter student dies by suicide after failing in exams

Hyderabad: One more intermediate student passed away at the Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday, she had attempted suicide on December 17, taking the student suicide toll to six as of today.

The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old B Nandini, consumed hair dye on December 17 as she failed four subjects in the first year.

According to a report by the Times of India, the Adilabad police said, “After the initial treatment in Adilabad, family members moved her to Hyderabad for better treatment. While undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, Nandini succumbed on Wednesday.” The police further said, “Based on the complaint of her father Gajanand, we have registered a case under CrPC Section 174.”

Earlier this week student organisations had staged a protest demanding all students be given pass marks and free re-evaluation. Student bodies called for a bandh as they demanded all students be given pass marks and officials who conducted the exam in haste should be sacked. The bandh was called by the National Students Union of India, (NSUI). Other student bodies to support the bandh included Save Education Committee, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Students Federation of India (SFI), etc.

Venkat Balamoor, the state president of NSUI, raised questions on the conduct of exams stating, “Exams were conducted in haste and amid a lot of confusion. How does it make sense to conduct exams for first-year students when they are in the second year and that too without conducting regular classes?” he questioned.

Protesters demanded that students from 2,000 intermediate colleges should be given pass marks, and they be allowed to write the improvement exams.