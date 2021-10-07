Telangana: Intermediate exams likely to begin from October 25

Hyderabad: The Intermediate first year exams which were cancelled due to the emergence of the second wave of covid-19 are likely to be held from October 25. The officials of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate (TSBIE) have started the arrangements in this regard.

According to TSBIE officials, it is likely that the examinations for the Intermediate first year regular students of the academic year 2020-21 will be conducted from October 25 to November 2. The examination will be held from 9 am to 12 pm.

This year the exam will cover 70 percent of the syllabus. The TSBIE officials have said a total of 274 examination centres have been formed in the state to conduct the exams.

The officials further said there are around 380 government junior colleges in the state in which an estimated 59,000 students have studied in the intermediate first year (regular) and vocational stream.

It is also learnt that the distribution of the hall tickets will begin soon.

The TSBIE officials said that a chief superintendent officer, one departmental officer and a team comprising of six flying squads members will be formed to inspect each examination centre.

The board officials have noted that in view of the safety of the students from covid-19, all the preventive measures will be implemented in each examination centre. The officials added that each student will be given a separate bench to write the exam and the same has been notified to all the higher officials of the examination centres.

Apart from the classrooms and the furniture, the benches are also being sanitised and it will be mandatory for the students to wear face masks, the officials added.