Telangana: Intermediate first year admission begins; online classes to start on June 1

Hyderabad: Intermediate first year admission process has been started in Telangana on Tuesday. As per the schedule released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE), the last date of the first phase of admission for the academic year 2021-22 is July 5.

As per the board’s press release, the online classes of the intermediate first year will begin on June 1. The principals of the junior colleges in Telangana have been informed that they can make provisional admissions based on results downloaded from the internet. However, admission can be confirmed after the submission of the original SSC pass certificate and transfer certificate.

Before taking admissions, parents and students have been advised to check the list of affiliated colleges in Telangana (click here).

It may be mentioned that in the recently released SSC results, out of 521073 candidates who have registered for the examination, 210647 candidates have secured 10 Grade Point Average (GPA). In 535 schools, all registered students have secured 10 GPAs.

Earlier, in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government had decided to cancel SSC exams.

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) which is popularly known as the SSC board has awarded GPA to students based on their performance in the formative assessment conducted by the schools.