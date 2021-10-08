Telangana: Intermediate first year exam 2020-21 schedule revised

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has revised the schedule for the Intermediate first-year exams for the academic year 2020-2021 owing to the upcoming elections of the Huzurabad assembly constituency.

The timetable for Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2021 regular is partially revised, in view of the day of the poll on October 30, 2021.

As per the revised timetable, the examination of October 29 and October 30, 2021, has been rescheduled to Sunday, October 31 and Monday, November 1, 2021.

The remaining exams shall be conducted as given below.

Revised time-table

Tentative time-table- (first year theory examinations)

Time: 9:00 am to 12:00 Noon

Day and Date Subjects Monday, October 25, 2021 Second Language Paper-I Tuesday, October 26, 2021 English Paper-I Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Mathematics- I A

Botony Paper-I

Political Science-I

Thursday, October 28, 2021 Mathematics-I B

Zoology Paper-I

History Paper-I Sunday, October 31, 2021 Physics Paper-I

Economics Paper-I Monday, November 1, 2021 Chemistry Paper-I

Commerce Paper-I Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Public Administration Paper-I

Bridge Course Maths Paper-I

(For Bi. P.C students) Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Modern Language Paper-I

Geography-Paper-I

The dates announced are applicable to Intermediate first year vocational course examinations also. However, the vocational courses timetable will be issued separately and the vocational practical schedule shall be announced later.

Following methodology is hereby followed for conducting the exams:

Examinations will be conducted as per earlier announced 70 per cent syllabus only.

Only vaccinated personnel will be preferred while appointing for the conduct of the examinations.

All COVID protocols will be followed at every examination centre. Sanitization of benches, duel desks, doors, windows and knobs etc will be done before and after for every exam. Temperature will be checked by thermal screeners. Wearing masks will be made mandatory for everybody who is in the premises of examination centre (students and staff).

One or two Isolation rooms will be arranged in every examination centre for allotting the students suffering from the suspected symptoms.

ANM/ staff nurse will be appointed in the centre throughout the examination days.

Physical & social distancing and the protocols of COVID pandemic shall be followed in every examination centre.

Due to the prevailing conditions of the COVID pandemic, the Telangana government on April 15, 2021, announced promoting all the first-year students to the second year without conducting the public examinations. s.