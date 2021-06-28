Telangana: Intermediate second year results announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana board of intermediate on Monday announced the results for the second year examinations, weeks after they were canceled owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The board had designed a evaluation criteria, based on first-year marks.

Education minister Sabita Indira Reddy said that 4,51,585 students who paid the fee for the exams are qualified to be pass. Among them are 2,28,754 girls and 2,22,831 boys.

While 1,76,719 of them were awarded the A grade, 1,04,886 were awarded B, 61,887 were awarded C and 1,08,093 were given D grade.

The students who were to take the practical exams in some subjects were given maximum marks.

Results can be checked at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or examresults.ts.nic.in.