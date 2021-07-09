Telangana is under anti-people’s rule : Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today said that the state was witnessing anti-people’s rule . He alleged that the people of the state were fed up with the acts of the CM of the state KCR in an inebriated condition.

He made these remarks while talking to media persons after inaugurating the district party office in Nagarkurnool district.

Speaking on the occasion he alleged that CM KCR had not fulfilled any of his promises made during the separate Telangana state agitation and after becoming the CM of the state.

He said that the CM had retracted from his promise of providing one lakh government Jobs and a job to every household of the state. He alleged that the farmers, unemployed and contract workers were committing suicide in KCR’s rule . He alleged that the CM had not cared for the people of the state despite the fact they were all hit by corona virus. He said that the party would win four assembly seats in the district in the upcoming elections.

He predicted that the BJP would come into Power in all the states of the country besides retaining power at the Center. He claimed that various political parties of the country were eager to join hands with the BJP. He said that he would launch his padayatra from August 9th of the next month