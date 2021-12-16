Telangana: IT company Genpact to set up tech centre in Warangal

Published: 16th December 2021
Hyderabad: IT giant Genpact on Wednesday announced the setting up of its tech centre in Warangal after a meeting with Minister for IT & Urban Development KT Rama Rao (KTR).

KTR expressed pleasure over the fact that Genpact chose Warangal and reflected upon the advantages of setting up the campus. The minister shed light on government plans to develop urban infrastructure in Warangal, also focusing on the ease of commute in the city.

He further said, “The district also has very good connectivity with Hyderabad and the corridor is fast developing.” The minister appreciated the Genpact team for their efforts to strengthen the IT sector in tier cities.

The Telangana government has set up IT Towers in Khammam, Karimnagar, and Warangal where the operations have already begun. The works of IT towers in Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, and Siddipet are at various stages of completion.

For equitable development, the Telangana government has been encouraging IT companies to set up their offices in tier-II cities. Genpact is the latest IT company to set up a campus in Warangal, it is preceded by companies such as Tech Mahendra, Mindtree, and Cyient.

