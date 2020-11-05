Telangana Journalist Union protest against Arnab Goswami’s arrest

Hyderabad: The Telangana Journalist Union held a protest at Ambedkar Statue, Tank Bund here on Wednesday against the arrest of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday in Maharashtra, in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Naik alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues.

Speaking to ANI, Sai Krishna, a representative of Telangana Journalist Union said, “Arnab Goswami is speaking on behalf of the nationalist, he is speaking for the country. This is high time for all the journalists and nationalists to come forward and voice for Arnab Goswami’s agitation and ‘sangarsh’.”

“Telangana Journalist Union is condemning the barbaric act of Maharashtra Government and we demand Maharashtra Government withdraw all the false cases against Arnab Goswami and release him immediately otherwise Maharashtra Government will have to face the consequences,” Krishna added.

Another representative of the Union Rakesh Arya said the Telangana Journalist Union is demanding an immediate release of Goswami.



“If Goswami is not released, we will keep holding protests. His arrest is against the democratic set-up. Maharashtra Police should have issued a notice and summoned Goswami,” he added.

Source: ANI