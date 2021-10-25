Telangana: KCR warns Election Commission to stay in its limits

Hyderabad: In the party plenary conducted in the city today, TRS president and chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao cautioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) to exercise its autonomy with discretion instead of giving into the demands of others. This statement was made in the context of the ECI objecting to the TRS chief’s public meeting to be scheduled ahead of Huzurabad by-polls.

Mocking the repeated attempts made by opposition leaders to stop him from holding public meetings, KCR remarked that public meetings were a part of the election proves. He further remarked that some leaders were also filing cases in the courts to hinder him from holding meetings.

“It is incorrect for ECI to impose restrictions. Some individuals filed cases to stop a public meeting in Nagarjuna Sagar by-elections. What exactly does the ECI plan to achieve by hindering me in Huzurabad? Most people are listening to my speeches via live telecast anyway.” he added.

The chief minister spoke about how, unlike previous governments, his party had invested Rs 9916 crores in women’s welfare in the last seven years and also helped pregnant women via the Aarogya Lakshmi scheme. He further claimed that his government had spent 14447 crores in the last seven years on tribal welfare and considering all the work Telangana Rashtra Samithi had done, the Election Commission needs to stay within its limits.