Telangana: Last date for motor vehicles tax July 7

Hyderabad: Government of Telangana has extended the grace period for payment of Motor Vehicles Tax in respect of Motor Transport Vehicles for quarter ending June 30 , 2020 for a period of one month ad the last date for the payment will be July 7 2020 .

The Government informed that as per GO No. 189 Dated 30 April of Transport Roads and Buildings Department Government of Telangana had agreed to extend the grace period for payment of Motor Vehicles tax in respect of Motor Transport Vehicles for quarter ending June 30 2020 for a period of one month beyond the lifting of lock down which is imposed for prevention of COVID 19 as a onetime measure and the penality shall be levied under Section 6 of the Telangana Motor Vehicle3s Taxation Act 1963 in respect of Motor Transport Vehicles. The lock down was opened on June 7 and since then the time was given for one month which ends on July 7 2020

Some of the members of the vehicle Owners Associations have verbally requested for informing the last date as per above G.O.

In view of the above GO the last date for payment of quarterly tax for the quarter ending June 30 is July 7 ,2020 the note informed.

Rathna Chotrani