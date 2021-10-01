Telangana launches ‘Hara Bhara’ drone-based afforestation project

Hyderabad: In another unique initiative, the Telangana government on Friday launched the drone-based afforestation project named ‘Hara Bhara’.

Actor Rana Daggubati, who is the brand ambassador of the project, formally launched India’s first aerial seeding campaign by a Seedcopter drone at the KBR Park in Hyderabad.

The state department of information technology, electronics and communications and department of forest have partnered with Marut Drones, a Hyderabad-based drone technology startup, for this first of its kind project in India.

Under rapid reforestation by drones, 50 lakh trees will be planted in about 12,000 hectares of land in forests across all the 33 districts in the state.

Jayesh Ranjan, secretary, industries & commerce, and information technology; Lokesh Jayaswal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (CAMPA); and Prem Kumar Vislawath, founder & chief innovator of Marut Drones, were present at the launch.

This comes close on the heels of launch of ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project, which was also launched by the state government on a pilot basis.

Under this programme, drones are being used to deliver medicines to remote areas.

The ‘Hara Bhara’ campaign is expected to accelerate the mission of Green Telangana under the ‘Haritha Haram’ programme.

Also Read 3 from Hyderabad feature in 100 richest Indians

This project uses drones to disperse seed balls over thin, barren and empty forest lands to turn them into lush green abode of trees.

The process begins with a field survey and mapping of the terrain area to understand the ecosystem and demarcate the areas needing urgent attention.

This is used to determine the number and species of trees that can be planted in the barren land based on the soil, climate, and other parameters.

The seed balls are prepared by the local women and welfare communities which are dispersed via drones in the targeted areas.

Further, the area is continuously monitored to track the growth of plants sown.

Seedcopter by Marut Drones is an aerial seeding solution for rapid and scalable reforestation. It will bring community, science and technology together for an inclusive, sustainable and long-lasting solution.

Officials have said that it will not only reverse environmental damage but also create vital employment in rural, tribal and other vulnerable communities.

Its core objective is to build strong communities for afforestation and bring awareness at a grassroots level on the effects of deforestation.