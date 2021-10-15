Telangana likely to witness heavy rains for the next 72 hours

Hyderabad: Telangana state is likely to witness light to moderate rains/thundershowers at many places and heavy rains at isolated places for the next two to three days, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has said in a forecast.

On Friday, the state will witness light to moderate rain with thundershowers at isolated places. Hyderabad city will mainly remain dry. On October 16, the state and city are expected to witness light to moderate rain with thundershowers and heavy rain at isolated places.

Similarly on October 17, Telangana is expected to witness heavy rain but whereas the city will witness light to moderate rain at a few places only, said the TSDPS forecast.

The maximum temperatures in the state are expected to be in the range of 32 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 20 degrees Celcius to 23 degrees Celsius, whereas maximum temperatures in the city are expected to be in the range of 31 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures to be in the range of 20 degrees Celsius to 22 degrees Celsius.

During the last 24 hours, Telangana recorded the highest rainfall of 1.7 mm at Yadadri and the highest maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius at Khammam and the lowest minimum temperature of 17.3 degrees Celsius recorded at Sangareddy.

Hyderabad during the same period recorded the highest maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius at Begumpet and the lowest minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Rajendranagar.

Heavy rains had wreaked havoc a week ago in Hyderabad on October 10 in Hyderabad and parts of Telangana, after torrential showers caused flash floods across the capital city. Many areas witnessed inundation and cars and other things were also floating in various colonies as well.