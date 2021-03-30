Telangana: List of 55K vacancies submitted to government

Hyderabad: The process of filling government positions is on the fast track. A list of the vacant positions has been submitted to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who in turn submitted a list of 55,000 vacancies to the Chief Minister on Sunday.

After the mid-term Assembly poll in the Nagarjunasagar constituency, it is likely that the first notification of the appointment will be released in the third week of April.

Earlier, it was assessed that the number of vacancies would be 50,000. However, after the promotion process, the number increased to 55,000 vacancies.

There is further likelihood of 5,000 more vacancies falling vacant after the promotion of teachers.

The greater numbers of vacancies are found to be in Police Department and the next in order are Department of Education and the Department of Health.

Similarly, a large number of vacancies are vacant in Revenue, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Department of Agriculture, and Water Department.

It is said that the Chief Minister KCR may call a meeting within a couple of days for filling up these vacancies.

In the meeting, the vacancies will be reviewed and guidelines will be prepared. Cabinet approval will be given for appointments.

The Nagarjunasagar constituency mid-term pool will be held on April 17. The appointment process will commence after the poll.