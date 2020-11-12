Telangana logs 1,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,015 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to2.54 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,393.

GHMC limits

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits accounted for the most number of cases with 172, followed by Rangareddy 98andMedchal Malkajgiri 97, a government bulletin said on Thursday providing details as of 8 pm on November 11.

As many as17,323 patients are under treatment and40,603 samples were tested on November 11.

Tests

Cumulatively, 47.70 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was1.28 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 92.65 per cent, while it was 92.8 per cent in the country.

Source: PTI