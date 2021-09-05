Telangana logs 306 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

By Sameer|   Updated: 5th September 2021 8:26 am IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday logged 306 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,59,313, while three more fatalities took the toll to 3,883.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 78, followed by Karimnagar (31) and Warangal Urban (23) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Saturday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Saturday with 366 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number so far to 6,49,757.

The number of active cases was 5,673, the bulletin said.

A total of 69,422 samples were tested on Saturday, pushing the total number of specimens examined till date to 2,49,17,603.

The samples tested per million population was 6,69,468.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.55 per cent, while it was 97.40 per cent in the country.

