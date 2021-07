Hyderabad: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has announced that the LPCET 2021 will be held on July 25. The Secretary of SBTET Dr. C Srinath said that the exam will be conducted on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Dr. Srinath said that the Board will declare the results of LPCET 2021 within 10 days from the test date.

The Secretary further said that the LPCET is conducted for ITI passed out candidates for lateral entry admissions into second-year polytechnic courses.