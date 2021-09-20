Telangana: Man dies mysteriously after eating biryani

Hyderabad: In mysterious circumstances, a man died after eating biryani on Sunday at a food court in Narasapet town in Warangal.

According to the Police sources, Boda Prasad (23) a native of Chennaraopet Mandal has vomited after coming out of the food court. Along with food, traces of blood were also found. He died immediately after the vomit.

The local municipal officials have collected the food samples for analysis. According to the police, the cause of death is to be ascertained after the post-mortem.