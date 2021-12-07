Telangana man dies of heart attack in Saudi deportation centre

Hyderabad: A 51-year-old from Telangana’s Jagtial district has died of a cardiac arrest at a deportation centre in Saudi Arabia’s Dammam on December 4.

The deceased, Bandaplli Mallesham, was arrested by the Saudi police for allegedly violating residency rules and was shifted to the deportation centre last week.

It is to be noted that Mallesham had fled his employer. His visa was also expired and was surviving through odd jobs before being held during a routine inspection. He was then was sent to the deportation centre to be repatriated to India via a special arrangement.

Mallesham was residing in Saudi Arabia for nine years. He had also bought farmland and got his daughter married to an NRI.

A social activist named Nass Vokkam Shoukat Ali is coordinating with the Indian Embassy to repatriate the body to India.