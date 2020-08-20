Telangana man jailed in Poland; Distress parents seeks govt help

Hyderabad: A Mahbubnagar family has alleged that their son has been arrested by Polish authorities on false allegations of fraud.

The mother Rahima Begum has sought assistance from External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

“My son Mohammed Fasiuddin went to Poland on 23 May 2017 and he was working as a Pizza delivery boy. Last he spoke to us on 21 October 2019 and since then he was not in touch with us. We brought this to the notice of Indian Embassy in Poland about my son not being in touch with us. We received a call from the Indian Embassy in Poland on 2 December 2019 saying that my son has been arrested by the Poland police and is in Jail for some financial fraud,” said Begum.

Mohammed Najamuddin of Mahbubnagar District, Telangana requesting him to help in rescuing his Son Mohammed Fasiuddin who has been arrested by Poland police and put up in Jail since Oct 2019



An appeal on behalf of the parents of Mohammed Fasiuddin @IndiasMuslims pic.twitter.com/R9B0zyHGjH — faizan (@faizan0008) March 6, 2020

Father Najamuddin said,” Later we received a call from my son on 20 January 2020 and he said that he has not done any fraud for which he has been arrested, my son was crying a lot on phone and requested me to rescue him. He is my only son and I belong to a very poor family and work as a lorry driver living in a remote area of ​​Mahbubnagar,” he added.

The parents has requested External Affairs Minister to arrange a lawyer as they cannot afford it to rescue their son who is jail for the last eight months in Poland.