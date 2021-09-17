Telangana maoist leader surrenders, claims to lose faith in rebellion

Hyderabad: Jajjeri Samakka alias Sharada, the wife of former Telangana Maoist leader (late) Haribushan, alias Yapa Narayana, surrendered to the state police on Friday.

Sharada has a long history of supporting the Maoist cause. Post her marriage to Haribushan, she worked in Kinnera Dalam before moving on to work as a platoon member. She briefly left the party when she surrendered to the Superintendent of police in Warangal but then rejoined the party again in 2011 and by 2016 was elevated to the role of Secretary in Cherla-Shabari.

In a press note released by the Director General of Police, Telangana, it was stated that one of Sharada’s reasons for surrendering this time around, was owing to health ailments. She is said to suffer from chronic back pain, poor eyesight, and a stomach condition.

Sharada also reportedly lost faith in the Maoist rebellion in the current political climate which is spearheaded by a digital revolution and as such took permission from the party to withdraw from the cause. She received a demand draft of Rs 5 lakh towards her rehabilitation and Rs. 5000 for immediate expenses.