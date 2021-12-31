Telangana: Milk prices to increase from January 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Dairy Development Co-Operative Federation Limited (TSDDCF) has announced an increase in milk prices, starting January 1, 2022.

TSDDCF in a statement on Friday said that the revised prices of Vijaya Telangana will come into effect from Saturday, with the price of standard milk increased by Rs 2 and whole milk increased by Rs 4 per litre.

According to the revised rates, consumers will have to pay Rs 22 for 500 ml of Diet Milk and Rs 9.50 for 200 ml of the Double Toned milk variety. Similarly, prices of Double Toned milk of 300 ml and 500 ml will cost Rs 15 and Rs 23, respectively. Likewise, the 500 ml packets of Tea Special Milk will cost Rs 24 and the 200 ml and 500 ml packets of Toned Milk variety is going to cost Rs 10.50 and Rs 25, respectively.

As per the revised prices of the TSDDCF, 1000 ml of Toned Milk will cost Rs 49 and the six litres of the same variety will cost Rs 288. Vijaya Telangana cow milk will be available at a price of Rs 25 for a packet of 500 ml.