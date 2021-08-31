Telangana: Minimum service for promotions reduced

Published: 31st August 2021
Telangana CS held meeting with labour dept, district collectors
Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Monday declared the reduction in the minimum service for promotions and transfers. It has been reduced from three years to two years.

The government has also issued ad-hoc rules in this regard.

In the ad-hoc rule, Chief Secretary of Telangana State Somesh Kumar mentioned, “Notwithstanding anything contained in the relevant special rules governing the State and Subordinate Services and the Telangana State and Subordinate Services Rules, 1996, the minimum period of service wherever prescribed in the said rules for appointment of a member of a service from the lower category, class or grade to the next higher category, class or grade, whether such appointment is made either by promotion in the regular line or by recruitment by transfer from any other service, shall be two years in the category, class or grade from which such promotion or transfer is made, as on the date of consideration”.

