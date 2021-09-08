Telangana ministers instruct district officials to be on high alert due to heavy rainfall

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rainfall occurring in the state, the Telangana State Minister for Panchayat Raj E.Dayakar Rao and Minister for Schedule Tribal, Women & Child Welfare Satyavati Rathod have instructed the district officials to be on high alert due to heavy rainfall.

The Ministers have said that damages are expected as a result of heavy rains in Hanamkonda, Warangal and the surrounding areas. The ministers added that the district administration officials and the public have to be on high alert for the next three days.

Dayakar Rao said steps have been taken to move people away from the low-lying areas and also those residing close to the water reservoirs. He said that if awareness is spread among the public then human lives can be saved and financial damages can be lessened.

He added that the officials have been instructed to continuously monitor the lakes, rivers and reservoirs’ water levels so that precautionary measures can be taken.

The Ministers held a high-level meet with the Warangal MP, MLA, Collector, the senior district officials of the Revenue, Police, Panchayat Raj, Electricity and Irrigation departments and assess the situation.

In the meeting, it was noted that heavy rainfall is predicted in the neighbouring states as well. The weather department has predicted that the state may witness heavy rains for the next 3-4 days. The ministers have cautioned the district officials of Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Mahbubabad, Mulugu and Bhopalpally to be on high alert.

The Ministers said that the officials prime task should be to shift the public to safer places and to minimize the financial damages. The District Collectors were instructed to use the special funds in relief and rescue operations. All the departments officials were directed to report to their duties accordingly and the leave petitions of the officials have been cancelled, the ministers said.