Telangana: Minor girl raped by neighbour at her house

In yet another incident of crime against children, a minor girl was allegedly raped in her house located at Chandanagar. The heinous crime was committed by her neighbour.

Minor girl, mother were sleeping in front of house

As per the details of the case, the girl, aged 10 years and her mother were sleeping in front of their house. In the midnight at around 2 a.m. there was a power cut.

Taking advantage of the situation, Shekar (27), her neighbourer who is a labourer by profession took the girl inside her house by covering her mouth.

Accused sexually assaulted the girl

Inside the house, the accused sexually assaulted the girl. After committing the crime, the accused pushed the girl on the floor due to which she suffered head injuries.

Although, the victim’s mother and uncle saw the accused running out of their house, failed to catch him.

Later, the mother of the victim approached police station after knowing the girl’s ordeal.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered. Police is putting all its efforts to nab the absconding accused.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.