Telangana: MLC Elections likely to be delayed again

Hyderabad: The elections to the 6 MLC seats under the MLAs quota are likely to be delayed further as the Telangana government has written a letter to the Central Election Commission (CEC) requesting not to conduct the elections in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier too, the elections were postponed once.

In the state, the six MLCs nominated under the MLAs quota G.Sukhender Reddy, N Vidyasagar, B Venkateshwarlu, Kadiyam Srihari, Md Fareeduddin, and A Lalitha term have completed their term on June 3.

These elections were supposed to be conducted one month before the end of the term of the MLCs but in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Election Commission announced on May 13 to postpone the elections.

To conduct these elections, the CEC has written a letter to the state government seeking a report from it on the present condition of the coronavirus cases.

In reply to the letter, Telangana State chief secretary Somesh Kumar has stated that the state is witnessing around 600 cases per day. The vaccination process has not been completed, he added.

The decision of the Election Commission is awaited.