Telangana: MLC Elections likely to be delayed again

State chief secretary writes to Central Election Commission to postpone the elections

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 1st August 2021 2:44 pm IST
Telangana CS held meeting with labour dept, district collectors
Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: The elections to the 6 MLC seats under the MLAs quota are likely to be delayed further as the Telangana government has written a letter to the Central Election Commission (CEC) requesting not to conduct the elections in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier too, the elections were postponed once.

In the state, the six MLCs nominated under the MLAs quota G.Sukhender Reddy, N Vidyasagar, B Venkateshwarlu, Kadiyam Srihari, Md Fareeduddin, and A Lalitha term have completed their term on June 3.

MS Education Academy

These elections were supposed to be conducted one month before the end of the term of the MLCs but in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Election Commission announced on May 13 to postpone the elections.

To conduct these elections, the CEC has written a letter to the state government seeking a report from it on the present condition of the coronavirus cases.

In reply to the letter, Telangana State chief secretary Somesh Kumar has stated that the state is witnessing around 600 cases per day. The vaccination process has not been completed, he added.

The decision of the Election Commission is awaited.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button