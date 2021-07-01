Telangana Model school’s application deadline extended again

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 1st July 2021 5:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education Department on Wednesday extended the due date for payment of fee and submission of online applications for Model Schools Admission Test – 2021. The dates for admissions into Class VI X has now been extended from June 30  to July 7.

The deadline was extended for the sixth time due to the  COVID-19 pandemic situation and lockdown ( Last date of submission of online application- April 30, May 8, May 20, June 20 & June 30). The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 5 For Classes VI to X and on June 6 (for Class VI) and the date of the admission test will be informed later. 

Model Schools are established in 194 educationally backward mandals in Telangana state to cater to the needs of students by providing education in English medium from classes VI to X and intermediate.

Students will be admitted through the entrance exam and the selection will be done on the basis of marks scored by the students in the entrance exam. Students can fill the application form on the official website.

